Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 19 – Roger Hayden, Tom Bradbury

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix
By Vroom Podcast
A weekly fix of motorsport news, interviews, features and fun with international motorsports presenter, commentator and expert Michael Hill.
Episode 19 – Roger Hayden, Tom Bradbury
If you cant see the player above click here
Episode 19 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guests Roger Hayden – MotoAmerica, MotoGP and WorldSBK rider, and Tom Bradbury – Buildbase Suzuki intern… plus a look back at the weekend’s motorsport action.
Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.
