Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 20 – Max Flinders, Tom Ward

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

By Vroom Podcast

A weekly fix of motorsport news, interviews, features and fun with international motorsports presenter, commentator and expert Michael Hill.

Episode 20 – Max Flinders, Tom Ward

If you cant see the player above click here

Episode 20 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guests Max Flinders – MotoAmerica rider, and Tom Ward – BSB rider… plus a look back at the weekend’s motorsport action.

Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.

You can check out more episodes below using or podcast player or head to podcasts home Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix