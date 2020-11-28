Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Episode 22 – James Rispoli, Trystan Finocchiaro

Episode 22 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guests James Rispoli – 2020 AFT Production Twins Champ and former BSB rider, and Trystan Finocchiaro – BSB racer and former WorldSSP300 rider… plus a look back at the weekend’s motorsport action.

Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.

