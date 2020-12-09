Vroom - Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 24 - Piotr Biesiekirski, Mason Maggio

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix
By Vroom Podcast
A weekly fix of motorsport news, interviews, features and fun with international motorsports presenter, commentator and expert Michael Hill.
Episode 24 – Piotr Biesiekirski, Mason Maggio
If you cant see the player above click here
Episode 24 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guests Piotr Biesiekirski – Moto2 European & World Championship rider, and Mason Maggio – American Legends Car Racer… plus a look back at the weekend’s motorsport action.
Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.
You can check out more episodes below using or podcast player or head to podcasts home Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix
Episode 23 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guests Bjorn Estment – BSB rider, and Liam MacDonald – 2018 Malaysian SSP Champion, ARRC rider… plus a look back at the weekend’s motorsport action.
Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.