Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 25 – Scott Ogden, Troy Alberto

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

By Vroom Podcast

A weekly fix of motorsport news, interviews, features and fun with international motorsports presenter, commentator and expert Michael Hill.

Episode 25 – Scott Ogden, Troy Alberto

Episode 25 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guests Scott Ogden – FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship rider, and Troy Alberto – Asia Road Racing Supersport Championship rider… plus a look back at the latest motorsport action – AND a special Christmas treat for our listeners courtesy of Christian Iddon!

Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.

