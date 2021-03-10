Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 27 – Bradley Gravett, Dominic Doyle

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

By Vroom Podcast

A weekly fix of motorsport news, interviews, features and fun with international motorsports presenter, commentator and expert Michael Hill.

Episode 27 – Bradley Gravett, Dominic Doyle

Episode 27 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guests Bradley Gravett from UK Mini Challenge, and Dominic Doyle from MotoAmerica… plus a look back at the latest motorsport action.

Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.

