Episode 29 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guests Tony Arbolino – Moto2 World Championship rider, and Jack Nixon, competing in the BSB Superstock 600 championship… plus a look back at the latest motorsport action.

Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.

