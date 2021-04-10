Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

By Vroom Podcast

A weekly fix of motorsport news, interviews, features and fun with international motorsports presenter, commentator and expert Michael Hill.

Episode 29 – Tony Arbolino, Jack Nixon

Episode 29 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guests Tony Arbolino – Moto2 World Championship rider, and Jack Nixon, competing in the BSB Superstock 600 championship… plus a look back at the latest motorsport action.

Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.

