Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 12 – Leandro ‘tati’ Mercado, Kyle Ryde

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix
By Vroom Podcast

A weekly fix of motorsport news, interviews, features and fun with international motorsports presenter, commentator and expert Michael Hill.

Episode 34 – Jason O’Halloran, Jade Edwards

Episode 34 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guests Jason O’Halloran – BSB Rider, and Jade Edwards – BTCC Driver… plus a look back at the latest motorsport action.

Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.

