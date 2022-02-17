Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

By Vroom Podcast

A weekly fix of motorsport news, interviews, features and fun with international motorsports presenter, commentator and expert Michael Hill.

Episode 41 – Xavi Vierge, Dan Booth

Episode 41 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guests Xavi Vierge, Team HRC WorldSBK rider – and Dan Booth, Former BSB Supersport rider.

Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.

