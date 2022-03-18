Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Airbase ChallengeClick here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 12 – Leandro ‘tati’ Mercado, Kyle Ryde

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix
By Vroom Podcast

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 44 – Jack Dance, Brycen Stein

A weekly fix of motorsport news, interviews, features and fun with international motorsports presenter, commentator and expert Michael Hill.

Episode 44 – Jack Dance, Brycen Stein

If you cant see the player above click here

Episode 44 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guests Jack Dance – Trial 125 World Champion, and Brycen Stein – MotoAmerica rider… plus a look back at the latest motorsport action

Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.

For more Vroom Podcasts check out our dedicated page Vroom Podcasts

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Airbase ChallengeClick here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Arai QuanticClick here for more info on Arai Helmets

Xena SecurityClick here for more info on Xena Security

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR