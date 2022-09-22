Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

By Vroom Podcast

A weekly fix of motorsport news, interviews, features and fun with international motorsports presenter, commentator and expert Michael Hill.

Episode 53 – Liam Delves, Jackson Blackmon

Episode 53 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guests Liam Delves – BSB Superbike rider, and Jackson Blackmon – MotoAmerica Twins Cup rider… plus a look back at the latest motorsport action.

Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.

For more Vroom Podcasts check out our dedicated page Vroom Podcasts

