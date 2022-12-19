HomeLatest NewsVroom - Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 55 - Michael ‘The Missile’...
Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 55 – Michael ‘The Missile’ Hill, Luke Gilby

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan
Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix
By Vroom Podcast

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 55 – Michael ‘the Missile’ Hill, Luke Gilby

A weekly fix of motorsport news, interviews, features and fun with international motorsports presenter, commentator and expert Michael Hill.

Episode 55 – Michael ‘The Missile’ Hill, Luke Gilby

If you cant see the player above click here

Episode 55 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guest Michael ‘The Missile’ Hill – American Flat Track rider, and Luke Gilby – BSB Ducati tri-options rider … plus a look back at the latest motorsport action.

Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.

For more Vroom Podcasts check out our dedicated page Vroom Podcasts

