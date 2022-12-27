Sign up to our newsletter
Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 56 – Dan Truman, Joseph Limandri jnr

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan
Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix
By Vroom Podcast

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 56 – Dan Truman, Joseph Limandri Jnr

A weekly fix of motorsport news, interviews, features and fun with international motorsports presenter, commentator and expert Michael Hill.

Episode 56 – Dan Truman, Joseph Limandri jnr

Episode 56 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guest Dan Truman – Race driver – chasing the BTCC, and Joseph Limandri jnr – MotoAmerica rider… plus a look back at the latest motorsport action.

Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.

