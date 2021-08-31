Style never goes out of fashion and the 2022 Vulcan S is set to make the hearts of both those who are already embedded in the cruiser bike scene beat faster as well as A2 category licence holders looking for a stylish and easy to handle mid-weight machine.

Equipped with Kawasaki’s justifiably popular 649cc water-cooled parallel twin engine used so successfully in other middle weight models, in this case it is tuned for relaxed and controllable low and mid-range torque and response.

Enshrined in a sleek tubular chassis, the beat of the twin cylinder engine perfectly complements the long teardrop tank, the plush deep seat and the relaxed attitude of this smart and sassy boulevard cruiser. Add the look and ride quality of an offset laydown rear shock plus sturdy 41mm front forks and you combine show and go seamlessly well.

Ergonomics are catered for courtesy of pull-back style handlebars and a classic feet forward cruiser seating position while the ability to have both feet firmly on the ground when stationary will appeal to shorter riders and those just starting their mid-capacity journey.

In terms of rider friendliness, the Vulcan S is streets ahead of the competition thanks to an innovative range of Ergo-Fit options. Unique to Kawasaki, Ergo-Fit offers combinations of differing seat heights, footpeg and control positions plus handlebar reaches in order to custom tune the riding position for the widest range of rider heights, sizes and limb lengths.

Resplendent with eye catching multi-spoke wheels, the combination of an 18-inch wheel at the front and a fat 17-inch rear really adds to the overall presence of this impressive A2 licence category compliant cruiser.

Available during October, colours for 2022 will be:

– Metallic Flat Spark Black (Priced £6,849)

– Candy Crimson Red (Priced £6,849)

– Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/ Metallic Matt Graphite Gray (Priced £7,049)

The 2022 Vulcan S is also available in Tourer and Performance editions. Please visit www.kawasaki.co.uk for further details and pricing.

Checkout our dedicated Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News page

or head to the official Kawasaki Motorcycles UK website

