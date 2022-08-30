Walking ‘on Air’ In Dainese’s York Air Boots

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Ideal for taking on any urban challenge, Dainese’s York Air Boots offer wearers complete freedom and comfort, with the guarantee of the protection expected of an iconic brand such as Dainese.

Certified to CE – Cat. II – EN 13634 Standard, they have a rigid insert on the ankle for additional protection. They fasten securely using laces, feature a gear shift guard, cowhide suede inserts and a mesh liner. The rubber sole has been specially designed to provide grip and comfort.

The York Air Boots are available for men and women, both with an RRP of £179.95. Men can choose from Phantom/Red and Dark-Carbon/Anthracite in sizes UK 6-12 and ladies have the option of Phantom/Red and Light-Gray/Coral in sizes UK 3-8.

For those who ride in all weathers, but are still looking for a casually styled boot, the York D-WP boots are a good choice. With all the same great features as the York Air boots, the D-WP are waterproof thanks to the D-WP® membrane so are suitable for whatever the ride brings, even on the wettest of days.

Available in sizes UK 6-12 for men and UK 3.5-8 for women, the York D-WP boots have an RRP of £179.95. Colour options for men include: Dark Carbon/Red, Black-Iris/White and Black/Anthracite and ladies can choose from Black.

Dainese is supplied to UK dealers through Nevis Marketing, to locate your nearest Dainese dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.

