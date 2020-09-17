Warranty Extended To 5 Years On All Ducati By Arai Helmets In The Collection

Ducati extends the warranty on all helmets produced in collaboration with Arai in the collection to 5 years from the date of purchase*.

The Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer offers a wide range of helmets with models and styles suitable for different needs, from track to off-road to urban. Made with top quality materials, the helmets in the Arai collection stand out for their ease of use and typical Ducati style graphics.

The complete collection of Ducati helmets is available in all dealerships and on the Ducati.com website.

Ducati Corse Carbon 2 helmet

Manufactured by Arai and decorated by hand by skilled craftsmen, the Ducati Corse Carbon 2 helmet is the perfect accessory for motorcyclists who loves sporty rides. The outer shell, derived from the RX-7V RC model, is made of aviation carbon fiber hardened with a special resin that offers great durability. Wide visual field to facilitate steering at all angles, mechanism for opening the visor borrowed from the automotive sector, optimized ventilation for maximum stability and efficiency at high speeds, and detachable inner liner in high-quality hypoallergenic fabric are just some of the characteristics of this top-of-the range helmet.

Ducati Corse V3 helmet

Boasting an aggressive look and unmistakable artwork, the new Ducati Corse V3 helmet designed by Drudi Performance exclusively for Ducati is made by Arai based on the RX-7V model. It is the top of the line when it comes to safety, comfort, and performance. Ample field of vision at any angle for sport riding, shell reinforced with composite fibers, car-inspired visor opening, and ventilation optimized for maximum stability and efficiency at high speeds are just some of the unique characteristics of this top-of-the-range helmet that boasts sketches of the new V4 engine.





Ducati Corse Speed 2 helmet

The Ducati Corse Speed 2 helmet, designed by Drudi Performance exclusively for Ducati, is made by Arai based on the RX-7 V model. It is the top of the line when it comes to safety, comfort, and performance. Ample field of vision at any angle for sport riding, shell reinforced with composite fibers, car-inspired visor opening, and ventilation optimized for maximum stability and efficiency at high speeds are just some of the unique characteristics of this top-of-the-range helmet.

Ducati Corse SBK 4 helmet

The Ducati Corse SBK 4 helmet, based on the Arai Chaser-X, is specific for sporty riding. The super fiber shell is sturdy and lightweight, the VAS visor offers a wide viewing angle, the internal cheek pads fit perfectly to the face, and the removable and washable interior offers great comfort. The design, developed by Drudi Performance exclusively for Ducati, immediately recalls the atmosphere of the racetrack and the colors that make the hearts of Ducatisti around the world beat faster.





Ducati Corse SBK 3 helmet

The Ducati Corse SBK 3 helmet, based on the Arai Chaser-X, has a completely renewed ventilation system and an increased viewing angle thanks to the introduction of the VAS visor. The super fiber shell is sturdy and lightweight, the internal cheek pads fit perfectly to the face, and the removable and washable interior offers great comfort. The design, developed by Drudi Performance exclusively for Ducati, immediately recalls the atmosphere of the racetrack. The helmet is available in black and gray with a matte finish. Dedicated to sportsmen and women.





Black Steel helmet

The Black Steel helmet, based on the Arai Renegade V model, was developed for use on naked bikes with an upright riding position. The outer shell is made of SFL fiber while the inner shell is made of EPS with differentiated density. The interior in antibacterial and washable fabric, the VAS visor with a wide field of view, and a high performance ventilation system able to circulate about 14 liters of air per minute inside the shell combine to make the helmet very comfortable and safe. All in perfect Ducati style thanks to the sophisticated design made exclusively by Drudi Performance.

Ducati 77 helmet

The Ducati 77 line, which takes its name from the year in which Giorgetto Giugiaro created the iconic logo for Ducati that appears on the apparel, is a contemporary reworking of the style of that time. The Ducati 77 helmet designed by Drudi Performance based on the Arai Renegade V is specific for use on naked bikes with an upright riding position. The outer shell is made of SFL fiber while the inner shell is made of EPS with differentiated density. The interior in antibacterial, washable fabric, the VAS visor with a wide field of vision, and a high-performance ventilation system combine to offer high levels of comfort and safety.

Explorer V2 helmet

The Explorer V2 helmet, created in collaboration with Arai, is perfect for Enduro and off-road use. The lightweight and durable shell in Complex Laminate is equipped with an air vent on the chin and an efficient venting system with air vents that can be easily removed for cleaning. The Dry-Cool ® inner liner, completely removable and washable, remains fresh and dry even on the longest and most eventful of rides. The helmet is equipped with guides to firmly secure the strap of the Explorer goggles, even during the most extreme use. The wild nature of this helmet is enhanced by the design that perfectly matches the Atacama Enduro outfit.

Explorer helmet

A wild nature and typical adventure design. The Explorer helmet, created in collaboration with Arai, is perfect for enduro and off-road use. The light, resistant ScLc fiber shell is equipped with an air vent on the chin and an efficient venting system with air vents that can be easily removed for cleaning. The Dry-Cool ® inner liner, completely removable and washable, remains fresh and dry even on the longest and most eventful of rides. The helmet is equipped with guides to firmly fix the strap of the Explorer goggles, even during the most extreme use.

* The warranty is valid for any type of manufacturing defect, but not for damage due to the use of the helmet.

