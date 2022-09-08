Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

With a luggage capacity of 9 litres, this mid-size tank bag from SW-Motech is fully waterproof, without the need for a rain cover or an additional inner dry bag.

Made from laminated EVA material, a tough rubber-like polymer, the City Bag has taped and welded seams and an overlapping lid to prevent water penetration.

Inside the lid is a viewing compartment for smartphone, bank cards or tickets. In the main compartment is an adjustable partition, which can be moved to fit the contents.

The sturdy outer pockets are equipped with waterproof zippers, so they are also completely waterproof.

Designed to be used with the SW-Motech PRO tank ring system, the PRO City Tank Bag sells for £190.08 including VAT and the standard PRO Tank Rings retail for £27.00.

Volume: 9 litres | Dimensions: 35.7 x 32.1 x 20.6 cm | Weight: 1.4 kg

For full specification and to find your nearest stockist, visit www.sw-motech.co.uk

