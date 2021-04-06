ROAD SAFETY and breakdown organisation GEM Motoring Assist is keen to reduce motorcycle casualties as the new riding season gains momentum. Central to this, according to GEM, should be a focus for riders on boosting their skill and knowing their limits.

At the same time GEM is urging other road users to improve their observation in an attempt to reduce the number of motorcycle collisions.

There were 336 motorcycle fatalities in 20191 (the latest available statistics), a five per cent fall on the previous year, but still accounting for 19 per cent of all road deaths. Motorcyclists make up less than three per cent of vehicles on the UK’s roads, so the disproportionately high figure shows how risky motorcycling can be.

GEM chief executive Neil Worth said: “If Covid-19 restrictions continue to be reduced, we anticipate large numbers of riders wanting to make up for lost time in 2020. Most will ride sensibly and responsibly, but some are likely to take unnecessary risks.

“There’s a lot of satisfaction to be gained from riding a motorcycle with skill and precision. But if you’re riding at speed, there is no margin for error if you – or another road user near you – gets something wrong.

“This year, more than ever, we’re encouraging riders to give themselves an all-important ‘skills MOT’ during this early part of the season.

“But we’re also urging drivers and pedestrians to make a special point of looking out for motorcyclists, especially at junctions where riders are particularly at risk.”

Follow GEM’s five simple ‘lifesaver’ safety tips and reduce the risk of being involved in a collision:

If you’ve had your bike in the garage for the winter, ensure it’s serviced, tax, insured and road legal before you take it out.

Use the start of the riding season to invest in a refresher day with a training professional. Search online for motorcycle training days or consult your local club or advanced motorcyclists’ group.

Ensure self-preservation is your priority. The predominant cause of motorcycle crashes is the failure of car drivers to detect and recognise motorcycles in traffic. So wear high visibility clothing on all journeys, and ride in a way that gives others a better chance of seeing you.

Don’t ride beyond your comfort zone, especially if you’re riding in a group. If your friends are cornering too quickly for you, let them go and join them at the next junction.

Try not to dwell on your errors as go along. Plan well ahead, anticipate the next hazards. When you stop for a break, reflect on anything that didn’t go to plan, ask what you have learnt and how you can reduce the chance of the same thing happening again.

Follow GEM on Twitter @MotoringAssist for the latest industry news.

Notes for editors

1 UK Government figures.

GEM Motoring Assist provides two levels of recovery service; Recovery EXTRA and Recovery RECLAIM, to suit all needs and pockets.

GEM provides a unique, comprehensive and competitively-priced Roadside Assistance and Vehicle Recovery Service. GEM has been voted number one for Breakdown Cover, or has been a close runner up, in the Auto Express Driver Power Survey for the last 12 years. GEM breakdown cover has also been awarded a 5 star rating by Defaqto, meaning GEM provides one of the highest quality offerings in the market. In May 2018, GEM became a Which? Recommended Provider after coming first in their survey of breakdown recovery providers.

GEM Motoring Assist was established in 1932, as an independent driver-based road safety association. GEM’s aim is to improve safety for all road users through the sponsorship and initiation of accident prevention measures throughout the UK and to provide motoring and safety information to its own members. Member benefits include a quarterly magazine, free literature and advice and discounts on insurances and other services.

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here

Subscribe to our news channels

