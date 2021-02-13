Ducati Panigale V2 Review

14th February 2021

Ducati Panigale V2 Review

Ducati Panigale V2 Review by Laramoto

The Ducati Panigale V2, a lithe sister in the Panigale family. Punchy, poised and perfect, for a track day…

I sit and gawp

I sit and gawp for a while at the Ducati Panigale V2 that has been teasingly placed in the centre of the Ducati Manchester showroom.........

Rolling away from Ducati Manchester,

Rolling away from Ducati Manchester, I felt more perched on the bike, rather than ‘in’ it, but it's certainly not too aggressive......

The magic happens

The magic happens when you open her up.

The corner handling is spot on.

The corner handling is spot on. On the power, driving out on the corner exit, V2 giving its best roar, I’m genuinely grinning from ear to ear..

Lots of bike brain

Lots of bike brain in the V2 too, traction & wheelie control, up/down quick shift and cornering ABS; all controlled through a six axis inertial platform...

Do I want one?

Do I want one? Yes, but I’d keep it for track days.

See Full Review on Superbike News

Watch the video review

AND MORE

THIS