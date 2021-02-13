Ducati Panigale V2 Review
14th February 2021
Ducati Panigale V2 Review
Ducati Panigale V2 Review by Laramoto
The Ducati Panigale V2, a lithe sister in the Panigale family. Punchy, poised and perfect, for a track day…
I sit and gawp
I sit and gawp for a while at the Ducati Panigale V2 that has been teasingly placed in the centre of the Ducati Manchester showroom.........
Rolling away from Ducati Manchester,
Rolling away from Ducati Manchester, I felt more perched on the bike, rather than ‘in’ it, but it's certainly not too aggressive......
The magic happens
The magic happens when you open her up.…
The corner handling is spot on.
The corner handling is spot on. On the power, driving out on the corner exit, V2 giving its best roar, I’m genuinely grinning from ear to ear..…
Lots of bike brain
Lots of bike brain in the V2 too, traction & wheelie control, up/down quick shift and cornering ABS; all controlled through a six axis inertial platform...…
