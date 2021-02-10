Our Latest Motorcycle News

10th February 2021

Indian Motorcycle Celebrates

Indian Motorcycle Celebrates  100 Years Of Chief

Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years Of Chief With Completely Reimagined Indian Chief Lineup.

Pirelli Hot News

DIABLO ROSSO™ IV, Pirelli’s Hot News In The Supersports Tyre Segment

DIABLO ROSSO™ IV represents the fourth generation of the famous DIABLO ROSSO™ family of high-performance tyres

ANDROID AUTO INTEGRATION

Android Auto Integration For The CRF1100L Africa Twin

Honda is pleased to announce that Android AutoTM *1 will be integrated with its flagship adventurer, the CRF1100L Africa Twin.

Vickers and Rollo

Vickers and Rollo to line up for Lee Hardy Racing in 2021

Lee Hardy Racing have today announced that Ryan Vickers and Lewis Rollo will be competing for the team this season.

Maxxis  Tyres OE

Maxxis Tyres Original Equipment on Beta RR Enduro Range

Maxxis Tyres’ MaxxEnduro tyre has been chosen as the OE fitment for the 2022 range of Beta RR Enduro and RR Racing Enduro motorcycles

STORIES

MORE