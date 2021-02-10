Our Latest Motorcycle News
10th February 2021
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years Of Chief
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years Of Chief With Completely Reimagined Indian Chief Lineup.
Pirelli Hot News
DIABLO ROSSO™ IV, Pirelli’s Hot News In The Supersports Tyre Segment
DIABLO ROSSO™ IV represents the fourth generation of the famous DIABLO ROSSO™ family of high-performance tyres
ANDROID AUTO INTEGRATION
Android Auto Integration For The CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda is pleased to announce that Android AutoTM *1 will be integrated with its flagship adventurer, the CRF1100L Africa Twin.
Vickers and Rollo
Vickers and Rollo to line up for Lee Hardy Racing in 2021
Lee Hardy Racing have today announced that Ryan Vickers and Lewis Rollo will be competing for the team this season.
Maxxis Tyres OE
Maxxis Tyres Original Equipment on Beta RR Enduro Range
Maxxis Tyres’ MaxxEnduro tyre has been chosen as the OE fitment for the 2022 range of Beta RR Enduro and RR Racing Enduro motorcycles