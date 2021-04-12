Latest Motorcycle News Headlines

12th April 2021

Neil Jewell of Jewell Bike Training tests Drift Innovations Ghost X Action Cam for us

Jewell Bike Training reviews the Drift Innovations Ghost X Action Cam

There are two changes to the calendar of the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship.

Revised 2021 FIM EWC calendar

Scottoiler is now an official supplier to KTM with a new Scottoiler KTM kit.

Scottoiler Announce KTM Relationship

All in all a great pair of motorcycle trousers to keep you safe, looking good and incredibly comfortable.

Weise Pulse Motorcycling Leggings

