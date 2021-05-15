Latest Motorcycle News Headlines
15th May 2021
The Italian takes pole by a whopping two seconds as he dances round a damp Le Mans on slicks
Migno brings the magic at Le Mans
The rookie continues his roll, this time in qualifying, to head Bezzecchi and Roberts on Saturday
Fernandez flies to maiden Moto2™ pole in France
The first factory Yamaha team 1-2 since 2017 heads Miller on the front row
Home run: Quartararo takes Le Mans by storm to pip Viñales to pole
The Brazilian heads the grid from Pons and Ferrari as the weather takes a turn in France
Granado takes the spoils in dramatic wet E-Pole at Le Mans