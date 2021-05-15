Latest Motorcycle News Headlines

15th May 2021

The Italian takes pole by a whopping two seconds as he dances round a damp Le Mans on slicks

Migno brings the magic at Le Mans

The rookie continues his roll, this time in qualifying, to head Bezzecchi and Roberts on Saturday

Fernandez flies to maiden Moto2™ pole in France

The first factory Yamaha team 1-2 since 2017 heads Miller on the front row

Home run: Quartararo takes Le Mans by storm to pip Viñales to pole

The Brazilian heads the grid from Pons and Ferrari as the weather takes a turn in France

Granado takes the spoils in dramatic wet E-Pole at Le Mans

