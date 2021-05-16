Latest Motorcycle News Headlines

16th May 2021

The Spaniard takes the glory with a supreme charge to the front, ahead of a first podium for Salač and Rossi

Garcia takes stunning second win at a wet Le Mans

A Red Bull KTM Ajo 1-2, Bezzecchi in third and a dramatic crash out for Lowes sees Le Mans mix up the standings

Fernandez on fire in France for second Moto2™ win

Zarco and Quartararo complete the podium on home turf, but Miller reigns supreme in Le Mans

Score settled! Miller wins wild flag-to-flag in France

