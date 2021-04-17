Latest Motorcycle News Headlines

17th April 2021

David Alonso brilliantly broke free of an intense lead battle to dominate the opening round

David Alonso blitzes opening Rookies Cup round in Portimão

Only just off the lap record, the Italian reigns in Q2 as Foggia takes second but a tenth and a half back

Migno takes magnificent pole in Portugal

The Brit remains undefeated on Saturday. But will the same be true on Sunday? Gardner is homing in...

Lowes denies Gardner by just 0.023 as the duel rolls on

The Frenchman takes it by 0.089, Marquez plays some mind games and Bagnaia and Viñales suffer lap cancellations in Portugal

Quartararo pips Rins to pole

