17th April 2021
David Alonso brilliantly broke free of an intense lead battle to dominate the opening round
David Alonso blitzes opening Rookies Cup round in Portimão
Only just off the lap record, the Italian reigns in Q2 as Foggia takes second but a tenth and a half back
Migno takes magnificent pole in Portugal
The Brit remains undefeated on Saturday. But will the same be true on Sunday? Gardner is homing in...
Lowes denies Gardner by just 0.023 as the duel rolls on
The Frenchman takes it by 0.089, Marquez plays some mind games and Bagnaia and Viñales suffer lap cancellations in Portugal
Quartararo pips Rins to pole