Latest Motorcycle News Headlines

18th February 2021

SIZZAPP KICKSTARTER

SIZZAPP Launch a Kickstarter Campaign

SIZZAPP announced that it will be raising funds on Kickstarter to finish the development of its automotive safety technology,

Weise Core  Plus..

Weise Core Plus for Bigger Bikers

A game-changer for larger riders, the new Weise Core Plus is an AA-rated textile jacket tailored for plus sizes up to 5XL.

Richa Scrambler  2..

Richa Scrambler 2 jacket – now in UK dealers

The CE-approved, A-rated, Richa Scrambler 2 jacket is now in UK dealers in a choice of black or green.

Yamaha R3 bLU cRU..

2021 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup Calendar Confirmed

Following the changes made to WorldSBK calendar, Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup now gets underway at Estoril...

STORIES

MORE

on socials

Follow Us

INSTAGRAM

TWITTER

FACEBOOK