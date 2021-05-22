Latest Motorcycle News Headlines

22nd May 2021

Spanish rider Huertas became the first rider to be penalised with a Long Lap Penalty before taking victory

Huertas claims dramatic maiden WorldSSP300 victory

A dramatic opening race of the 2021 season ends with a first win for Odendaal, first podium for Aegerter

Odendaal claims maiden WorldSSP win with last-corner pass..

The six-time World Champion continues to make history with a lights-to-flag victory at MotorLand Aragon.

Rea takes 100th WorldSBK with Race 1 victory at Aragon

