22nd May 2021
Spanish rider Huertas became the first rider to be penalised with a Long Lap Penalty before taking victory
Huertas claims dramatic maiden WorldSSP300 victory
A dramatic opening race of the 2021 season ends with a first win for Odendaal, first podium for Aegerter
Odendaal claims maiden WorldSSP win with last-corner pass..
The six-time World Champion continues to make history with a lights-to-flag victory at MotorLand Aragon.
Rea takes 100th WorldSBK with Race 1 victory at Aragon