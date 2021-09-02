Latest Motorcycle News
Headlines
2nd September 2021
LS2's full-carbon FF805 Thunder is now available with FIM approval for racing at the highest level.
New FIM approved helmet from LS2
Maja Kenney of Maja's Motorcycle Adventures tests new Arai Quantic Helmet with many thanks to Arai UK
Why Arai indeed? The Arai Quantic
Dixon to continue on Yamaha YZR-M1, McPhee to get Moto2 taste, Damok gets Moto3 World Championship debut.
PETRONAS SRT announce new rider line-ups for Aragon GP