Former FIM Endurance World Champion and 24 Heures Motos winner Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar has announced its move to Dunlop for the upcoming season.

The team has decided to switch to EWC’s most successful tyre brand for its next assault on the World Championship, which kicks off next month with the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans. The famous No. 11 Kawasaki ZX-10RR will be shared by riders Erwan Nigon, Jérémy Guarnoni and David Checa, benefitting from Dunlop’s expertise throughout the season.

Next month’s Le Mans race will mark a significant 25-year anniversary since Brian Morrison, Piergiorgio Bontempi and Jehan d’Orgeix dominated the 1996 edition on a factory Kawasaki racing on Dunlop tyres. That year, the team went on to win the championship, setting a clear ambition for the reunited partnership.

Wim Van Achter, Motorsport Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle Europe said: “We are thrilled to be working with Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar. It will be exactly a quarter of a century since Dunlop and Kawasaki last won the championship together and we will aim to celebrate this silver anniversary with a gold medal! Dunlop was chosen by last year’s EWC winners and Kawasaki were the champions in the season before that. Working together shows our ambitions to repeat those results.”

Official testing for the new Kawasaki-Dunlop partnership begins next week. EWC is one of the few top-level championships that encourages open tyre competition. For the 2021 season, more EWC teams have chosen Dunlop than any other tyre brand and the new Kawasaki partnership provides a strong opportunity for Dunlop to repeat its 2020 championship win.

Van Achter adds: “The open tyre regulations allow us to develop new technologies for hypersport bikes. Our range includes GP Racer D212, SportSmart TT and SportSmart Mk3 for those who enjoy their superbikes on the track or road. They use technology that’s shared with our EWC tyres. As experts and winners, we aim to use our knowledge to help all hypersport riders enjoy the benefits of motorsport success.”

For more Motorcycle Tyre news check out our dedicated page Motorcycle Tyres

For more Dunlop Tyre news check out our dedicated page Dunlop Tyres

or head to the official Dunlop Tyres UK website visit dunlop.eu/en_gb/motorcycle.html