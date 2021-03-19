Weise Apex Glove – Short And Sporty

Gloves that can be worn under a jacket sleeve are increasingly popular and Weise Apex gloves offer riders race specification in a short-cuff style.

Made from full-grain leather, which is double layered in the critical zone, the Apex gloves feature integrated TPU knuckle reinforcement and scaphoid protection on the palm, too.

Like top-end race gloves, there is a leather bridge between the little and ring fingers, to minimise the risk of injury caused by separation during a fall or slide.

Stretch panels on the ring and index fingers add extra flexibility, both for comfort and to aid precise operation of the front brake and clutch.

A silicone print on the palm increases grip, and the index finger and thumb are both touchscreen compatible, allowing riders to operate devices without removing their gloves.

The padded cuff has a Velcro® closure for a snug and secure fit, so it sits comfortably under riding jackets.

Weise Apex Gloves are available in classic Black or Black/White, in sizes S-3XL, and retail at just £59.99 inc VAT.

