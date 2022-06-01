Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Maja Kenney of Maja’s Motorcycle Adventures tests out the Weise Dakota Jacket on one of her Welsh tours. The Weise Dakota Jacket kindly supplied for this test by Weise Clothing.

It is rare that I can just take a jacket off the peg that it fits well and it is super comfortable too. Not only that, it fits in all the right places and has a couple of adjustments available to make the fit even better.

I very nearly chose the black jacket, once again, then I changed my mind at the last minute and went for red. Most of my biking clothes are black and I felt like being brave. I’m glad I have done so, the red is gorgeous. It also matches the wheels on my bike so an extra bonus.

The fit is surprisingly good. There are two velcro adjustable straps at the waist which means it hugs my torso in all the right places. The sleeves are a good length with the cuffs sitting just on my wrists. There are two button adjustments on the arms to ensure the sleeves don’t flap in the wind if they are too wide. The back of the jacket comes low enough to cover the lower back and that no wind comes in when riding and it sits just right when off the bike. There is a zip at the back that can connect to your favourite riding jeans/trousers.

It usually takes a few rides to get used to a new jacket and to break it in. This one fitted perfectly from the word go. In fact, I literally forgot I was wearing a new jacket on the first ride until I stopped and took it off.

The jacket comes with back, shoulder, and elbow protection and is graded AA and fully CE certified. This is a textile jacket with 600 Denier polyester outer construction. It comes with a removable 120-gram thermal quilted lining, waterproof, windproof, and breathable membrane.

The thermal layer zips in all around which is great to ensure it stays in place when you take the jacket off. The sleeves zip around the cuffs, too which means no pulling and tugging on the poppers that can get undone. Because of the zip it means the layer fits inside perfectly and whilst it is warm it isn’t thick inside the jacket.

The collar fits perfectly around my neck with a velcro closing which allows for some adjustment. It is soft to touch and allows for an unrestricted movement of the head.

There are two outer pockets which are quite small, big enough only for a set of keys, earplugs, and a lip balm but not much else. There is a chest pocket with a zip but I don’t understand why there are chest pockets on ladies’ jackets because I can’t use them and I’m sure I’m not the only one.

I like the reflective strips on the back and the arms plus the bright red colour ensures you are visible enough.

The only downside to the jacket is that it isn’t completely waterproof. It is more showerproof so you’ll be ok if you just get caught in light rain. Anything heavier, however, and you will get your cuffs and your belly wet. Or perhaps if you have better gloves the water won’t get inside the cuffs but the zip lets the water through on the body. After a day of riding in the rain my clothes were wet on my belly and luckily I carried a waterproof layer that fits under any jacket to keep dry the next day.

1 of 9

Overall, this is a fantastic jacket for a day out when you want to be comfortable, look good and the weather is temperamental.

Weise Dakota Jacket kindly supplied for this test by Weise Clothing.

You can follow Maja on social media:

Instagram: @biker_maja

Twitter: @maja_kenney

Facebook: @majasmotorcycleadventures

For more Weise News check out our dedicated page Weise News

Visit www.weiseclothing.com for details and a dealer list.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security