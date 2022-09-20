Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

No-nonsense, waterproof, breathable, warm and comfortable Autumn gloves.

Weise Fjord are designed to deal with unpredictable autumn weather conditions, yet offer the fit, feel and comfort of a summer glove, making them the perfect partner for mid-season rides.

Made from full grain leather and textile, they’re durable as well as soft and supple. Stretch panels on the fingers and back of the hand help with precise operation of the controls.

The palms feature a Silicone Print detail for extra grip on wet bars, and both the index fingers and thumbs are touchscreen compatible, so there’s no need to remove them to operate devices.

A waterproof, windproof and breathable liner keeps hands dry, while the fleece inner lining insulates on those chilly morning and evening rides, providing a luxurious feel.

Getting hands in and out is quick and easy thanks to elastic at the wrist, while hook-and-eye closure allows plenty of adjustment, so they can be worn over or under jacket cuffs.

Weise Fjord Gloves come in classic Black, sizes S-3XL, and retail at £49.99 including VAT.

See the full range of gloves and clothing from Weise and find your nearest stockist at www.weiseclothing.com

For more Weise News check out our dedicated page Weise News

Visit www.weiseclothing.com for details and a dealer list.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security