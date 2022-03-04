Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Weise® has added two new Base Layer options to its range, helping riders stay comfortable through all four seasons: an insulated Thermal Top and Pants for the colder months and a lightweight set for Spring and Summer.

A key part of any motorcyclist’s wardrobe, an effective base layer helps to regulate the body’s temperature, wicking away moisture from perspiration and making it easier to get into and out of riding gear.

Designed for the colder months, the Thermal Top and Pants have a luxurious fleece lining to help insulate, while still retaining breathability. The soft-touch fabric has flat-finished seams, so it won’t rub and chafe, and has a light stretch for mobility on and off the bike. Both are available in sizes S-3XL and retail at £34.99 for the Top and £34.99 for the Pants (including VAT).

The Base Layer Set comprises a long sleeve top and trousers, both of which offer excellent moisture management and have light insulation to keep the wearer comfy from late Spring through to early Autumn. They are also made from a soft, flexible, and light-stretch fabric, with flat-finished seams for comfort. Thinner than the Winter versions, they sit comfortably under close-fitting leather suits and tighter summer kit. The Weise® Base Layer Set comes in sizes Small, Large and 2XL and retails at just £34.99 for the pair, inducing VAT.

Both sets can be mixed and matched to suit the conditions and the wearer’s preference. Primarily designed for use on the bike, both are ideal for other outdoor activities, including cycling and hiking.

Visit www.weiseclothing.com for details and a dealer list.

