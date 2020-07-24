Weise® have reintroduced a leather and textile waterproof jacket to their 2020 collection, now AA rated under the new CE clothing standard (EN 17092).

Featuring a 600 denier textile outer, with full grain leather panels over the shoulders and arms, the Mission has an understated air of confidence and is packed with practical features.

Elbow, shoulder and back CE-protectors are fitted as standard, and the whole jacket is rated AA for protection.

A waterproof, windproof and breathable drop-liner keeps the wearer dry and a removable 120-gram quilted thermal lining keeps you cosy. When the temperature rises, front and rear zipped vents can be opened for cooling airflow, while warm air can escape through vertical vents at the back of the jacket.

Quality details feature throughout the design; there is reflective piping for added night-time visibility, elbow stretch panels for flexibility, a reliable YKK® main zipper, and popper sleeve adjusters to reduce billowing.

The Mission sells for £179.99 (retail including VAT) in sizes Small to 5XL and is covered by a 2-year warranty.

For details on this and the complete Weise range of riding gear, visit www.weiseclothing.com