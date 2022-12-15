Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

All new, four season ready laminated textile riding jacket.

Adaptable for every season and rated AA for safety, the new Weise Ozark laminated textile jacket is the perfect partner for those who don’t want the weather to get in the way of a ride.

Designed to take on the wettest conditions, the Ozark’s waterproof and breathable membrane is laminated to its tough outer shell, stopping water soaking into the fabric and ensuring the rider stays dry and warm.

When it’s chilly, the 100gsm quilted thermal lining insulates the rider. When the temperature rises, it can be easily removed and, on really hot days, waterproof zipped vents can be opened to allow a cooling airflow.

In addition to protection against the weather, the Ozark’s CE-approved armour to the shoulders, elbows and back provides the jacket with a welcome AA safety rating. It also comes with a connection zip to firmly attach Weise riding trousers.

For day-long comfort, stretch panels behind each shoulder and adjustment at the collar, cuffs, on both sleeves and at the bottom hem allow for a snug yet flexible fit, while the Neoprene®-trimmed collar seals out the elements.

And for convenience, there are five pockets, including hand-warmers on the outside, two inside and a large map pocket at the rear, providing plenty of options to carry essential items with you on the move.

The Weise Ozark jacket retails at £299.99 including VAT and comes in men’s sizes S-5XL in Black, with reflective panels for improved visibility. Made to the same high specification, the Ozark laminated trousers cost £259.99 and are available in regular and short leg lengths.

