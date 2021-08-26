The popular Weise Stealth armoured hoodie is now available in a range of women’s sizes.

Rated AA for protection, this luxurious cotton hoodie takes you from bike to street in style.

Made from soft and stretchy cotton fleece, the Stealth is instantly comfy and has a cosy drawstring hood to keep the wearer warm when off the bike. When you’re ready to ride, the hood zips off, so it won’t flap about.

A connection zip on a comfort stretch panel enables the hoodie to be attached to riding jeans, keeping you covered for safety and comfort.

The Stealth Hoodie achieves its AA rating for protection thanks to an abrasion-resistant aramid lining and CE-armour at the shoulders and elbow. Weise also include a CE Level-1 back protector at no extra charge. All the protectors are removable, so the Stealth can be machine-washed.

With pockets inside and out providing places to carry valuables, the Stealth is as practical as it is safe and comfortable.

Designed in the UK, the Weise Stealth Hoodie comes in women’s sizes 8-22, in a choice of Black or Grey, and costs £129.99 including VAT.

Visit www.weiseclothing.com for full specifications and dealer list.

