New for 2021, the Weise® Summit is a three-layer all-season jacket, delivering first-class protection, flexibility and comfort for riders with a sense of adventure.

Built to deal with whatever is thrown at it, the Summit features a modular design for instant adaptability to changing weather conditions.

Beneath the outer shell sits a removable waterproof, windproof and breathable liner to keep out the rain, allow perspiration to escape and combat the effects of windchill.

A softshell inner jacket, with micro-fleece lining, insulates on colder days and can be removed completely for use as a casual ‘destination’ jacket when not riding.

When the temperature rises, large Fidlock™ system-secured vents at the chest – along with additional vents on the arms and back – can be opened in seconds, for a cooling airflow. Each cuff features long, two-way zipped venting which, like all the vents on the Summit, have waterproof zips, so are rain-tight when closed.

For peace of mind, the Summit is AA-rated for protection (to EN 17092 standard), with a tough Cordura®, SuperFabric and Nylon outer shell and CE-approved shoulder, elbow and back armour.

Extra visibility in low light is provided by.3M™ reflective shoulder, arm and rear stripes. For a snug fit, an adjustable waist belt and four sleeve adjusters reduce billowing, while a short connection zip allows attachment to riding jeans, and helps stop the jacket ‘riding up’.

Stretch panels at the elbows and shoulders add to the all-round comfort, as does the Neoprene® trimmed storm collar, which has a handy hook system for holding it open when unfastened.

There are pockets galore, inside and out, including hand-warmer pockets, and a large rear map pocket, incorporating a smaller one with waterproof zip.

The Weise Summit is available in Black and Stone colour options, comes in sizes S-5XL and retails at £299.99 including VAT. It’s covered by a 2-year warranty.

Visit www.weiseclothing.com for more information.

