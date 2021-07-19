With two chest panels that can be unzipped to reveal large mesh vents, the Weise Vertex jacket is a cool companion for summer rides.

Designed to be worn throughout the seasons, on hot days the 120-gram quilted thermal liner and separate waterproof and breathable lining can both be removed from the jacket and the large chest panels unzipped, allowing cool air to flow around the torso.

The panels are held open by magnetic Fidlock™ clips and additional cooling is delivered by long two-way zipped vents on each cuff. When the temperature drops, and/or the heavens open, the thermal and waterproof liners can be swiftly refitted.

Styled for a sporty appearance and fit, the Vertex is AA rated for protection, with CE approved armour at the shoulder, elbow and back too. For added peace of mind – as well as comfort – there’s a short connection zip for attachment to riding jeans. Stretch panels under the arm, on the elbow and on the upper rear torso allow flexibility on the move.

Two external pockets with waterproof zipped closure, plus two more inside, provide carrying places for valuables, while 3M® reflective shoulder and rear panels give extra night-time visibility.

The Weise Vertex is available in sizes S-3XL, in Black or Stone colour options, and sells for £219.99 including VAT.

Visit www.weiseclothing.com for full specifications and dealer list.

