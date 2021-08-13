Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure Insurance, is delighted to announce the show’s return to The NEC, Birmingham in 2021. Taking place from Saturday 4 – Sunday 12 December, the UK’s largest motorcycle show will welcome back the very best of the industry to delight, entertain and inform bike enthusiasts of all ages.

Motorcycle Live is pleased to ‘Welcome Back’ manufacturers, exhibitors and show goers to the spectacular nine-day event, as the 2021 show returns with a bang. There will be numerous opportunities to get on two wheels, interact with new features, technologies and displays, as well as seeing the return of the much-loved Custom and Classic Zones.

Whether it’s catching up with friends and family, browsing for bargains, getting a two-wheel taster session, or checking out the brand-new models manufacturers have to offer, Motorcycle Live is set to spread joy to show goers of all ages. Race fans will also be able to meet their racing heroes, as stars from WorldSBK, British Superbike and road racing will be making an appearance across the nine days.

Finlay McAllan (Managing Director, Motorcycle Live) said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to Motorcycle Live this year. With the return of everything visitors know and love, plenty of opportunities to ride and new interactive features, we’re bringing everything we can to visitors who deserve the very best show we can put on. We’re excited to allow visitors to once again see, touch and feel the buzz of their passion as they embrace everything two-wheel related.”

Motorcycle Live 2021 returns to The NEC, Birmingham on Saturday 4 December with doors opening at 09:00am. Discounted advanced tickets are now on-sale and available from motorcyclelive.co.uk.

Motorcycle Live 2021 takes place at The NEC, Birmingham from 4-12 December. Tickets are now on-sale with advanced tickets £19.50 per adult*, £1 for six–16-year olds and FREE for children aged five and under. Discounted parking is also available in advance at a cost of £10. *Bookings are subject to a £1.50 booking fee.

