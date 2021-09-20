Calling all motorcycle enthusiasts! The UK’s biggest motorcycle show Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure Insurance, returns for 2021 from 4th – 12th December, and promises show-goers a fun-filled day out. Four halls of The NEC will be bursting with manufacturers, new products, opportunities to ride, and stacks of entertainment.

Motorcycle Live can’t wait to Welcome Back over 50 motorcycle manufacturers, hundreds of exhibitors, and thousands of visitors. Full of features and entertainment, Experience Adventure is bigger and better, where visitors can get a taste of adventure themselves or watch the professional riders at work. Learning to ride has never been easier with the return of MCIA Try Ride, in Association with MCN, and the popular Classic and Custom Zones are back.

There are nine Opportunities to get on two-wheels at the show including the Test Ride Zone for experienced riders, and a Kiddimoto track for our younger fans.

Manufacturers are also back in force, with BMW, Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki and many more all in attendance. Electric Boulevard is a brand-new riding feature designed to allow visitors to experience electric machines & technology.

Brand new 2022 models from over 50 manufacturers will be making their UK debut, with UK premieres planned during the nine days. The Black Horse Stage will be bringing the Atmosphere with racer and celebrity interviews, whilst riders go head to head with Question of Bikes, with team captains Neil Hodgson and James Whitham. Christmas! It’s the perfect time to tick off those presents for a motorcycle-mad loved one. Kickstart your Motorcycle Live journey today!

Motorcycle Live 2021 at The NEC, Birmingham opens its doors at 09:00am Saturday 4 December. Discounted advanced tickets are now on-sale and available from motorcyclelive.co.uk

Notes:

Motorcycle Live 2021 takes place at The NEC, Birmingham from 4-12 December. Tickets are now on-sale with advanced tickets £19.50 per adult*, £1 for six–16-year olds and FREE for children aged five and under. Discounted parking is also available in advance at a cost of £10. *Bookings are subject to a £1.50 booking fee.

For more information on ticket sales & for show opening times click here

Motorcycle Live 2021 is COVID aware which will ensure Government guidelines are followed.

