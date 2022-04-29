Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

On 7 May 2022, Ducatisti will gather at dealers around the world for #WeRideAsOne, a new format designed by the company to allow communities of enthusiasts in every city to meet, get to know each other and celebrate together their passion for Ducati in all its shades.

Ducati dealerships on the five continents have customized the event in every detail, creating a unique program for each city. Thanks also to the help of the 322 Ducati Official Clubs, many initiatives and activities will give life to a memorable experience under the banner of the Rosse of Borgo Panigale.

The key moment of the day will be the parade, which will see Ducati bikes ride through and colour in red the most evocative streets of the main cities around the world. The parade will be a moment in which every Ducatista and passionate motorcyclist will have the opportunity to feel like a protagonist and part of a community that shares the same passion. From those who love to travel to those who prefer the thrill of the track, from those who venture into the most exciting off-road trails to those who opt for more relaxing routes between villages and towns.

The day will also be an opportunity to warm up the engines together in view of the World Ducati Week, scheduled from 22 to 24 July at the Misano World Circuit.

To take part in #WeRideAsOne, enthusiasts can simply contact the nearest Ducati dealer , which has all the information and details on the event. It’s time to ride together!

