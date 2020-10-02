Strong winds and heavy rain played a major role in qualifying for Rounds 5 and 6 of the 2020 FIM CEV Repsol season. The FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship riders were faced with wet conditions in both sessions, and Daniel Holgado (Openbank Aspar Team) splashed his way to his first pole position. Alessandro Zaccone (Promoracing) dodged the rain to grab his maiden Moto2™ European Championship pole while Zonta van der Goorbergh (Super-B) taking top spot in the Hawkers European Talent Cup.

The FIM Moto3™ JWCh riders were victims of the schedule with rain falling before their first Qualifying session, ensuring they had no dry track time on Friday. In the end, Daniel Holgado (Openbank Aspar Team) left it late to snatch pole away from José Julián García (SIC 58 Squadra Corse), with further rain preventing riders from challenging in QP2. Pedro Acosta (MT-Foundation 77) rounds out the front row despite a crash during the morning session.

Lorenzo Fellon (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) was bumped down to the second row in the dying seconds while a stunning late effort launched Max Cook (British Talent Team) up to fifth on his return from a broken pelvis sustained last time out at Jerez. Championship leader Xavier Artigas (Leopard Impala Junior Team) will look to fight his way through from sixth, but fellow title contender Izan Guevara (Openbank Aspar Team) has an even bigger challenge ahead of him, starting 22nd.

The Moto2™ ECh saw a window of dry weather before the rain arrived at MotorLand Aragon, opening the door for Alessandro Zaccone (Promoracing) to take pole, less than a tenth of a second clear of the impressive Keminth Kubo (VR46 Master Camp Team), a career-best qualifying result for the Thai rider. Niki Tuuli (Team Stylobike) was third quickest, meaning unbeaten championship leader Yari Montella (Team Ciatti – Speed Up) starts off the front row for the first time since Race 1 at Estoril. The Italian is fourth ahead of surprise package Alex Toledo (EasyRace Team) who topped the Superstock 600 runners for the first time this season in fifth. Completing the second row is Peerapong Boonlert (VR46 Master Camp Team), with regular Superstock 600 leader Fermin Aldeguer (Fau 55 Tey Racing) tenth on the grid, five places behind Toledo.

In the HETC, Zonta van den Goorbergh (Super-B) claimed his second consecutive pole position after taking advantage of the favourable morning conditions. The Dutch rider came unstuck in the afternoon with a crash at Turn 9 but emerged unhurt. Harrison Voight (SIC58 Squadra Corse) starts from the front row for the first time after a fine performance, while David Alonso (Openbank Aspar Team) qualified third on the weekend he could be crowned HETC Winner. Ivan Ortola (Openbank Aspar Team) heads the second row with Julio Garcia (Jerez Andalucia Motor Talent) and Álvaro Carpe (Hawkers Finetwork Junior Team) alongside.

With two days of racing coming up, a dramatic weekend lies in store. Here are the crucial times to be aware of.

Saturday 3rd:

HETC Race 1 (14 laps) 11.00 h

Moto2™ ECh (16 laps) 12.00 h

FIM Moto3™ JWCh (15 laps) 13.00 h

HETC Race 2 (14 laps) 14.00 h

Sunday 4th:

FIM Moto3™ JWCh Race 1 (15 laps) 11.00 h

Moto2™ ECh Race 1 (16 laps) 12.00 h

HETC (14 laps) 13.00 h

FIM Moto3™ JWCh Race 2 (15 laps) 14.00 h

Moto2™ ECh Race 2 (16 laps) 15.00 h

