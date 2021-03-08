Taking your motorcycle across the country or around the world is something that every aspiring biker longs to do. Before you take the trip, however, you should make sure that you have the proper supplies.

1. Protective Eyewear

Protective eyewear may seem old-fashioned, but it’s essential for safety. Motorbike goggles are designed for keeping debris from getting into your eyes. They can also protect your vision and keep you going in the rain or snow. If you need corrective eyewear, you should pack a spare pair of glasses or contacts if your regular pair is lost or destroyed. If you can’t get a full-face helmet, visors are also a good idea.

2. Your Head Gear

Any good biker knows the role of a full-face helmet in proper motorcycle safety. Not only does it protect your head from potentially fatal injuries in the event of a crash, but it can also keep your head warm and dry. It’ll also protect your vision and keep your eyes adequately adjusted as day turns to night. It can also reduce noise from the wind and the road, which can be more draining than you might think. On top of that, another good investment is to find a comfortable pair of earplugs to reduce noise even further.

3. Essential Supplies and Storage Space

If you can, you should keep your GPS-enabled device, essential documents and ID, medicines, and necessary bike tools with you. You never know what’ll happen on a long journey. As for storing your essentials, toiletries, and other items, the traditional way is to use leather saddlebags. Smaller ones are fastened to the bike’s side with straps, while larger ones have a mounting structure. Tank bags are also a good option. These are attached to your fuel tank with straps and can be used to hold more frequently used items.

4. Good Boots and a Good Jacket

A leather or laminate jacket is invaluable for anyone taking a long-distance ride. Not only will it keep you warm amidst the wind and the elements, but it can also provide some injury protection and keep your skin from being damaged in an accident. If you know you’re going to see rain or snow, then you should make sure you have a sturdy pair of boots as well. Good boots can provide the same protections that a good jacket offers.

5. Gear for Your Bike

Keep a tool kit with all the right fasteners, wrenches, jumper cables, tire repair kits, and bungee cords with you. You should also have a microfiber cloth and a simple cleaning solution to clean your helmet visor and windshield. An auxiliary tank filled with gas won’t go amiss since there are stretches of the open road without gas stations. Another good idea is to have bottles of water in your tank bag as well as some high-protein and high-fiber snacks to keep you in shape for the journey ahead. If you plan to camp along the way, simple camping equipment, like a tent, sleeping bag, flashlight, utensils, and a camp stove, shouldn’t be overlooked.

With all of this at hand, you’ll be able to go across the country without ever wondering if you forgot something important. All that’s left is to get on your motorcycle and enjoy the freedom of the road.