The future is often hard to predict, but one thing is for certain, the future of slots is bright and we can expect a lot of exciting things from the slot industry in the short term future. The slot industry has experienced many changes over the decades as it embraced new technologies and developed with the times and it is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.

From the humble mechanical slot machine that would sit on casino floors to thousands of online slot titles that players can enjoy, it’s fair to say that slots have come a long way and continue to march on, taking on board everything that is thrown their way and adapting to new trends and technologies almost effortlessly.

Slot game developers are constantly tuning into player’s needs, demands and how they want to experience online slots at Kozmo Bingo using the experience in the industry as well as current trends to provide the ultimate gaming experience. Here’s what players can look forward to from slots for 2020 and beyond.

Virtual Reality Slots

Although virtual reality isn’t a completely new technology, 2020 and beyond will see some exciting changes to Virtual Reality slot which are available to play now. Virtual casinos allow players to experience a realistic and immersive experience where they can walk around a virtual casino floor and choose which game they would like to play, socialise with other players and even take in the impressive views out of the casino windows. The technology has been around for some time but it is still in its infancy but more developers, including NetEnt, are leading the way with new and exciting VR slots for players to enjoy such as Jack and the Beanstalk. Virtual reality offers us a little glimpse into what slots could be like in the near future as the technology and graphics continue to improve. Both mobile and on-the-go slot gaming is becoming incredibly popular and VR slots are working on how they can use different sound effects to create a more immersive experience via mobile, so this is something players can look forward to.

Crypto-Fund Slots

There are many online casinos which are now starting to accept multiple cryptocurrencies as an alternative payment method but they largely convert the crypto-currency into cash and it’s also withdrawn as cash rather than cryptocurrency. However, in 2020 and beyond players can expect to see more online casino accepting crypto-currencies and rather than converting the crypto-fund deposit into dollars/pounds, it will remain crypto-currency. This means that players can both play and win with crypto-currency giving more freedom and choice of payment method as well as greater privacy and faster transactions.

Innovative slots features

Move over wilds and scatters, there are new innovative slot features for players to get excited about in 2020 which will offer an elevated gaming experience. Among the innovative features include more cluster slots where there are no payline and instead players form clusters of five or more symbols to win. This feature makes the game easy to win and in a similar way to social games the clusters burst and disappear following a win, making more room for more clusters to fall down.