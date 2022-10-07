Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Motorcycle Live in association with Bikesure Insurance opens its doors at the NEC, Birmingham, from Saturday 19 November to Sunday 27 November. Four halls packed with over 50 manufacturers, free opportunities to get on two wheels, meet racers and celebrities, watch live entertainment on the Blackhorse Stage and win great prizes. Here’s a closer look at what’s happening inside Motorcycle Live 2022…

It’s the first chance to see the latest new models from over 50 manufacturers, all under one roof and for many models, their debut in the UK. It’s a great chance try them out for size, before speaking to knowledgeable staff on the stand for more information.

It’s not just new bikes on show either, the Classic Feature supported by the National Motorcycle Museum will be celebrating 120 years of Triumph and restoring a 1923 Triumph Junior Lightweight “Baby” 2.5hp live. Fans of custom will love this year’s Custom Heroes stand, supported by Back Street Heroes, where some unique machines will be displayed. The ‘Dream Garage’ will also be showcasing 10 of the top picks from the Motorcycle Live star-studded panel.

Not only can two-wheeled machines be admired at the show, they can also be ridden with free riding opportunities for all ages and abilities.Whether you’re 18 months old and take to the purpose-built Kiddimoto track, don’t have a licence and want to try out two wheels for the first time in the MCIA TryRide zone sponsored by MCN, or take to the dirt track in Experience Adventure – it’s all included in the price of your ticket. There’s even the chance to head out on the open road for a test ride on petrol or electric powered machines in the Test Ride Zone. Where required, kit is kindly provided by Shoei, Sidi, Spada, RST and Bell. Electric converts or those wishing to make their first foray into the world of electric power can try out some of the latest electric offerings on the purpose-built track in the Electric Test Ride Zone.

The much-loved Blackhorse Stage will take its place at the heart of the show with a packed schedule of rider and celebrity interviews, fun and games. James Whitham will be back presenting ‘Whitham Talks’ every day over the course of the week, chatting with a variety of guests. Every day at 1pm, two teams of racing stars and celebrities will go head-to-head in ‘Visordown – Question of Bikes’, a Q&A game with multiple rounds and a lot of curveballs. Win prizes with ‘Bike Trac Stronger for Longer’, ‘R&G Wheel Change Challenge’, the ‘Visin Bike Balance’ and the brand new ‘Gerbing’ heated clothing game!

Bringing the whole family has never been easier – advanced tickets are priced at £22* for adults, £1** for children aged 6-18 and under 5’s go free**. There’s plenty to do for all ages, including a ‘zoom-tastic’ Ricky Zoom colouring competition with the opportunity to win one of three Ricky Zoom prize bundles, the Kiddimoto Balance Bike Experience and the Youth MX Experience.

Motorcycle Live 2022 in association with Bikesure Insurance takes place at The NEC, Birmingham from 19-27 November. See You There!

*Bookings are subject to a £2.00 booking fee. **Children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets available at the discounted advanced rate until 5pm on 18th November 2022, after which ticket prices revert to the higher, on the door rate, All information correct at time of release.

For more Motorcycle Live News check out our Shows dedicated page Motorcycle Live News

or head to the official Motorcycle Live website Motorcycle Live

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security