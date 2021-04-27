Many students face transportation problems. Let’s say you need to commute to your college or university every day. If you live nearby, then nothing prevents you from spending five minutes walking. But what if your destination point is at least a few miles away? Then you should think about what kind of transport you choose. Here are the most common options.

Reasons Why You Should Own a Car

Many students dream of having their car. This is partly logical because not all trams or buses can stop near your college or university. The choice of a car is obvious if you have to spend several hours to get to your destination. Besides, a personal vehicle will allow you not to experience problems due to the weather.

For example, you will not need to languish from the heat because you can turn on the air conditioner in the car. In winter, you can drive to your college without a cold breath. Hail, heavy rain, or gusts of wind will also no longer be a problem for you.

New cars can be expensive, but that’s not a problem. Select the used vehicle. Typically, you will have to spend no more than a couple of thousand dollars. If you give a ride to your friends every morning, you can save on fuel. Typically, every college or university has parking nearby. That is why you will not need to spend a lot of time on this.

Reasons Why You Should Own a Bike

The bike can also be a very convenient option for students. Maneuverability is one of the main advantages. You will not need to stand in traffic jams for a long time. If your city has narrow streets, you can build the shortest route to get to a college or university. Motorcycles consume less fuel. Plus, you can find cheap options on the secondary market. Some motorcycles can cost less than a thousand dollars.

If you choose a scooter, you get an extra storage compartment under the seat. You can store your backpack or other things there. Another big plus is the small size of your bike. You will not need to look for parking for very long. So you can stop almost anywhere. The only caveat is the riding format. If you are traveling on a warm sunny day, the trip will give you extremely positive emotions.

But what if it's pouring rain or hail outside? You will have to consider these weather nuances when you decide to buy a bike.

Reasons Why You Should Own a Bicycle

A bicycle is the cheapest option for a student. You don’t have to spend a lot of money. Typically, budget bikes can cost a couple of hundred dollars. Plus, you don’t have to spend money on fuel. All you need is to push your pedals. The bicycle is one of the most compact and maneuverable options for getting around the city. Plus, you can find convenient parking near every college or university.

But you should spend a little time looking for the best option. It is worth noting that the bike is very easy to steal. This is why you should buy a secure lock. Do not forget that your movement speed will not be very high. Any motorcycle or car will be much faster. Also, it will be very difficult for you to move on uneven surfaces or in the rain. Think about how you will get to college in winter. Your bike will not be very efficient if you have to overcome snowdrifts.

Final Words

As you can see, all three options have their advantages and disadvantages. You should pay attention to the distance you need to travel every day. The climate also matters. If you live in a warm and sunny region, buying a bike or bicycle will not be a problem. But if you have to face gusts of wind, cold, rain, and snow, then the car will be the only right option. If you are concerned about the environment, then you can buy an electric car.

Such a vehicle does not need fuel. Plus, you won’t pollute the environment. Alternatively, you can buy an electric bike or a bicycle with a built-in battery. Then it will be easier for you to drive over rough terrain and call in on a hill. But don’t forget about the price. If your budget is tight, then you should focus on the best option that is financially viable.