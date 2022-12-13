Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The benchmark stays but will you go further? The KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S removed limits and boundaries for any motorcyclist curious to #DARE2ADV.

How? The power, versatility, assurance and technical excellence prompted riders to race into the unknown, safe in the knowledge that what they had underneath them would handle any requirement with a deft touch.

For 2023 KTM has taken the rich base of the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S, engineered to conquer mile after mile on all types of terrain, and added a fresh sheen as well as several refinements for the benefit of practical adventuring.

Eyes will be drawn to the two new shades: the glow of the unmissable signature KTM orange and black trim or the more neutral but elegant hue of KTM’s graded grey aesthetic. The orange, that stretches all the way through to the forged aluminum subframe, engineered to offer a lower seat height (at 849 mm or 869 mm) and superb load-carrying capability, is like a badge of honour for hardcore explorers. However, the classy grey spreads across the bodywork – chiselled to prioritise agile handling, front end confidence, comfort and protection, and houses the 23-litre three-part tank with superlative fuel range. The tone is as fetching for a swift dash into the office, as it would be for a blast across country borders.

Roaming roads everywhere and anywhere with the 2023 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S is now a lot easier thanks to augmented navigation software. KTM already made the 7” TFT display a cinch for customisation thanks to the infographics and menu system that gave the rider full control over the RIDE MODES, advanced WP Semi-Active Suspension, ABS settings and Adaptive Cruise Control. The combination of intuitive handlebar switches and access to the technical possibilities of the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S was a major calling card for one of the company’s flagship models.

For 2023 KTM aimed for more utility – adventurers can now count on extra options with their navigation plotting. The KTMConnect App now boasts Turn-by-Turn+ guidance and waypoint markers while on the go, without having to stop and adjust any mobile device. The same functionality also extends to audio tracks and listing ‘Favourites’ when it comes to phone calls. Being able to keep hands on the handlebars not only means gobbling more mileage, but safe and more enjoyable interaction with the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S.

Let’s remind ourselves why the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S is the ultimate high-performance adventure bike. The V-Twin LC8 rumbles to 160 hp and 138 Nm of torque and the devastating spectrum of power allows the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S to glide on cruise, dip through traffic or devour tarmac with glee. The compact heart of the bike is carefully regulated by one of KTM’s most advanced electronic management architectures, administering the suspension configuration and reaction, ride height, ABS, RIDE MODES, Tyre Pressure Management, Anti-dive and more. The unit fits inside a light, 10 kg chrome-molybdenum stainless steel frame, honed for handling short blasts and mountain passes, as well as the long haul, in equal measure. The rest of the package befits a premium, adventure-travel motorcycle, boasting LED lighting, reengineered windscreen and adjuster, multi-part saddle and light aluminum side-stand. The KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S specs have already been met with wide acclaim. The latest model can be elevated even further with optional electronic packs, a Quickshifter+ and WP Suspension Pro amongst other upgrades.

The KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S revels in a wide raft of specially made add-ons and accessories in the KTM PowerParts collection. From extra protective parts, aesthetic touches through detailing, performance enhancements or travel items like luggage, racks and bags; the KTM PowerParts are as enticing as it is well equipped.

Highlights of the 2023 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S

// Two brand new colour schemes with prominent black and orange as well as graded grey choices

// Enhanced navigation potential with Turn-by-Turn+ guidance and more travel options

// Versatile Euro5 V-twin LC8 engine with 160 hp and 138 Nm of torque means a world without limits

// Lightweight ChroMo stainless steel chassis with geometry that accentuates cornering potential and stability

// Sophisticated WP Semi-Active Suspension hardware and software smooths out every route, all the time, any time

// Cutting-edge technology and Bosch 6D sensor to influence bike behavior and ABS settings

// Ergonomics and bodywork emphasising control but also comfort and confidence, 849 or 869 mm seat height

// A host of optimised travel-minded features: illuminated switches, footpegs, stand, windshield, LED lights and simplistic but advanced dashboard interactivity

// Adaptive Cruise Control as standard

// Mitas TERRA FORCE-R tyres, specialised for the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S to guarantee the best offering of grip and long-term performance

Snap tight the luggage straps, zip-up the all-weather riding gear, connect the GPS and prepare to conquer the road, the trail and the day ahead.

Take the 2023 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S into the unknown from January 2023, price to be confirmed.

Begin the journey from any Authorised KTM dealer.

