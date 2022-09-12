Who Can Win The Ewc Titles And How?

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
The race to win the coveted FIM Endurance World titles comes down to the wire this weekend with the season-deciding 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or 24-hour spectacular.
Counting as the fourth event of the all-action EWC season, the Bol d’Or takes place at Circuit Paul Ricard in southern France from 15-18 September. But with a difference.
FIM EWC rules award points multiplied by a factor of 1.5 for the calendar closer, which means a maximum of 85 points are up for grabs. And that means seven Formula EWC squads can still win the FIM Endurance World Championship for Teams, while 12 Superstock outfits will go for gold in the FIM Endurance World Cup.
The FIM Endurance World Championship for Manufacturers and the FIM Endurance World Cup for Manufacturers will also be settled during the Bol d’Or with the Independents’ Trophy also undecided.
For the Bol d’Or, Formula EWC and Superstock squads will score points towards the FIM Endurance World Championship for Teams and FIM Endurance World Cup for Teams respectively as follows:
1st position: 60 points
2nd position: 49.5 points
3rd position: 42 points
4th position: 36 points
5th position: 31.5 points
6th position: 28.5 points
7th position: 25.5 points
8th position: 22.5 points
9th position: 19.5 points
10th position: 16.5 points
11th position: 15 points
12th position: 13.5 points
13th position: 12 points
14th position: 10.5 points
15th position: 9 points
16th position: 7.5 points
17th position: 6 points
18th position: 4.5 points
19th position: 3 points
20th position: 1.5 points
In addition, points are awarded to the fastest five Formula EWC and Superstock teams in Qualifying as follows: 5-4-3-2-1
The following points are awarded to the top 10 Formula EWC and Superstock teams in the partial classification after eight hours: 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1
The following points are awarded to the top 10 Formula EWC and Superstock teams in the partial classification after 16 hours: 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1
For more info check out our dedicated Endurance World Championship News page Endurance World Championship
or visit the official Endurance World Championship website fimewc.com
Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @superbikenews
Twitter: @sbknews>
Facebook: @superbikenews
Click here for more info on Arai Helmets
Click here for more info on Xena Security