Who Can Win The Ewc Titles And How?

The race to win the coveted FIM Endurance World titles comes down to the wire this weekend with the season-deciding 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or 24-hour spectacular.

Counting as the fourth event of the all-action EWC season, the Bol d’Or takes place at Circuit Paul Ricard in southern France from 15-18 September. But with a difference.

FIM EWC rules award points multiplied by a factor of 1.5 for the calendar closer, which means a maximum of 85 points are up for grabs. And that means seven Formula EWC squads can still win the FIM Endurance World Championship for Teams, while 12 Superstock outfits will go for gold in the FIM Endurance World Cup.

The FIM Endurance World Championship for Manufacturers and the FIM Endurance World Cup for Manufacturers will also be settled during the Bol d’Or with the Independents’ Trophy also undecided.

For the Bol d’Or, Formula EWC and Superstock squads will score points towards the FIM Endurance World Championship for Teams and FIM Endurance World Cup for Teams respectively as follows:

1st position: 60 points

2nd position: 49.5 points

3rd position: 42 points

4th position: 36 points

5th position: 31.5 points

6th position: 28.5 points

7th position: 25.5 points

8th position: 22.5 points

9th position: 19.5 points

10th position: 16.5 points

11th position: 15 points

12th position: 13.5 points

13th position: 12 points

14th position: 10.5 points

15th position: 9 points

16th position: 7.5 points

17th position: 6 points

18th position: 4.5 points

19th position: 3 points

20th position: 1.5 points

In addition, points are awarded to the fastest five Formula EWC and Superstock teams in Qualifying as follows: 5-4-3-2-1

The following points are awarded to the top 10 Formula EWC and Superstock teams in the partial classification after eight hours: 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1

The following points are awarded to the top 10 Formula EWC and Superstock teams in the partial classification after 16 hours: 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1

