Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha’s Cameron Beaubier continued his 2020 HONOS Superbike season domination today in the opening qualifying session at the Ridge Motorsports Park, the championship points leader lapping at 1:40.358 to best the rest by over a second.

Beaubier’s best came on the 14th lap and it was 1.029 seconds quicker than Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz, the South African’s fastest lap a 1:41.387. Beaubier’s best was a lap record in MotoAmerica’s debut race at the track in the Pacific Northwest.

Third fastest heading into tomorrow’s Superpole session was Beaubier’s teammate Jake Gagne. Gagne’s best lap was a 1:42.010 – 1.652 seconds slower than Beaubier.

M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Toni Elias continues to search for his mojo on his GSX-R1000 and he improved to the fourth fastest time, one spot higher than his teammate Bobby Fong.

Italian Lorenzo Zanetti rode his Celtic HSBK Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R to the sixth best time, half a second behind Fong and .326 of a second ahead of Scheibe Racing BMW’s Josh Herrin. FLY Racing ADR Motorsports’ David Anthony, Rock & Son’s Jason Uribe and Anthony’s teammate Bradley Ward completed the top 10 on the opening day.

The Supersport war between HONOS Kawasaki’s championship points leader Richie Escalante and M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Sean Dylan Kelly continued on opening day at the Ridge, the two fighting for the top spot in Q1 with Kelly and his 1:44.204 getting the nod over Escalante’s 1:44.822. Altus Motorsports’ Kevin Olmedo was third with a best of 1:45.375.

Norton Motorsports/Ninja400R/Dr. Farr/Wonder CBD Rocco Landers bested Celtic HSBK Racing’s Samuel Lochoff by a tick over half a second to lead the way in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup class. BARTCON Racing’s Dominic Doyle was third fastest.

Altus Motorsports’ Cameron Petersen led the way in the Stock 1000 class with his 1:43.362. Ride HVMC Racing’s Corey Alexander was second fastest with Alex Dumas bouncing back from a crash on the M4 ECSTAR Suzuki to finish the day third fastest.

The final session of the day was the Twins Cup and Landers continued to lead the way on his Sportbike TrackGear.com Suzuki with a lap time that was 1.7 seconds faster than Robem Engineering’s Jackson Blackmon. Syndicate Racing/Apex Assassins’ Jason Madama ended up third with championship leader Kaleb De Keyrel fourth.

Superbike Q1

Cameron Beaubier (Yamaha) 1:40.358 Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:41.387 Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:42.010 Toni Elias (Suzuki) 1:42.243 Bobby Fong (Suzuki) 1:42.256 Lorenzo Zanetti (Ducati) 1:42.782 Josh Herrin (BMW) 1:43.108 David Anthony (Suzuki) 1:43.407 Jayson Uribe (Honda) 1:44.213 Bradley Ward (Kawasaki) 1:44.461

Supersport Q1

1. Sean Dylan Kelly (Suzuki) 1:44.204

2. Richie Escalante (Kawasaki) 1:44.822

3. Kevin Olmedo (Suzuki) 1:45.375

4. Brandon Paasch (Yamaha) 1:45.627

5. Xavier Zayat (Yamaha) 1:46.166

6. Lucas Silva (Suzuki) 1:46.219

7. Nate Minster (Yamaha) 1:47.046

8. Jaret Nassaney (Suzuki) 1:46.574

9. Alejandro Thermiotis (Yamaha) 1:47.601

10. Nolan Lamkin (Yamaha) 1:48.493

Liqui Moly Junior Cup Q1

Rocco Landers (Kawasaki) 1:53.420 Samuel Lochoff (Kawasaki) 1:53.973 Dominic Doyle (Kawasaki) 1:54.417 Benjamin Gloddy (Kawasaki) 1:55.798 Jack Roach (Kawasaki) 1:56.114 Liam Grant (Kawasaki) 1:56.365 David Kohlstaedt (Kawasaki) 1:56.365 Errol Sullivan (Kawasaki) 1:56.559 Blake Davis (Kawasaki) 1:56.902 Aden Thao (Kawasaki) 1:57.751

Stock 1000

Cameron Petersen (Suzuki) 1:43.362 Corey Alexander (Kawasaki) 1:44.037 Alex Dumas (Suzuki) 1:44.216 Andy DiBrino (Kawasaki) 1:44.361 Michael Gilbert (1:44.673 Travis Wyman (BMW) 1:44.874 Adam Roberts (Suzuki) 1:45.019 Danilo Lewis (BMW) 1:45.624 Hunter Dunham (Yamaha) 1:46.905 Volga Mermut (BMW) 1:49.784

Twins Cup Q1

Rocco Landers (Suzuki) 1:48.351 Jackson Blackmon (Suzuki) 1:50.107 Jason Madama (Yamaha) 1:50.445 Kaleb De Keyrel (Yamaha) 1:50.711 Toby Khamsouk (Suzuki) 1:50.732 Cooper McDonald (Yamaha) 1:52.038 Trevor Standish (Suzuki) 1:52.505 Dustin Walbon (Suzuki) 1:55.255 Alex Taylor (Yamaha) 1:55.377 Sam West (Suzuki) 1:56.346