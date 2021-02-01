Why Arai

Since the beginning, Arai has always been different.

Mr Hirotake Arai embarked on a journey to create the safest possible helmet for himself and his fellow riders, pioneering numerous methods and advancing the performance and protection capabilities of motorcycle crash helmets.

The values of Mr Arai live on today, and Arai’s unique obsession with protection means that every improvement and enhancement to safety is made, no matter how small, as the accumulation of many small improvements over time leads to exceptional gains in performance.

