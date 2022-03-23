Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

High-End Watch Company Will Also Present Watches With Its Fastest Qualifier Award.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is thrilled to announce that the WILBUR Watch Co. is now the Official Timing & Scoring partner of the 2022 Auto Parts 4 Less MotoAmerica Championship.

Based in San Diego, California, WILBUR Watch Co. designs, builds, and sells unique high-end watches that combine art and science in timepieces that are fearless. The company is led by award-winning designer and company CEO Jason Wilbur with an eye towards creating emotionally and technically exciting pieces that translate into what WILBUR says are “watches that could be, not what the industry says a watch should be.”

With WILBUR a natural fit as the Official Timing & Scoring partner of MotoAmerica, the watchmaking company has taken it a step further and will present the WILBUR Fastest Qualifier Award to a select-rider who earns pole position at each round. The award will rotate through the six MotoAmerica classes, with the class to be announced the week prior to each event. The pole-sitter will earn an ultra-limited WILBUR Speed Shop (SS) Modified watch.

“It’s exciting that WILBUR has joined us as our Official Timing & Scoring partner,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “It’s also fitting that they will be presenting a special WILBUR SS model watch to the fastest qualifier at every round. The watches have a real techy look and feel to them, and you can tell that there’s a great deal of design and engineering that goes into each of the watches. The attention to detail shows in the final product and our riders are going to be pumped to try and win them and wear them.”

“The WILBUR brand grows around ‘shared passion,’” said WILBUR CEO Jason Wilbur. “We celebrate the risk-takers; those who push the limits and those who hustle in the name of the winning spirit. MotoAmerica nurtures and promotes that spirit and passion through its community of riders and teams. We are proud to support the MotoAmerica family through this new partnership.”

The first of the WILBUR Fastest Qualifier Awards will go to the MotoAmerica Medallia Superbike polesitter in the opening round of the 2022 championship at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, April 8-10.

